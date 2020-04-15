Obviously this is key to direction in severely overbought conditions. NZDUSD we wrote: trades sideways with the initial range expected to be from 6060/50 up to 6110/20. We over ran a little to 6130 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD: Forming a negative head and shoulders in severely overbought conditions - April 15, 2020
- Dollar held back on virus hopes, yuan down after rate cut - April 15, 2020
- NZD/AUD: Looking very soft – ANZ - April 15, 2020