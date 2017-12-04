NZD/USD: fundamentals favour downside, technicals neutral below 0.6920

NZD/USD headed for a break of key supports on positive US politics? NZD/USD upside target is 0.6942 through 0.6920 resistance. NZD/USD is inching higher after being supported down at the 0.6840 level for a double bottom on the hourly sticks looking to …
