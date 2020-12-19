With these supportive fundamentals in Q1 2021, economists at Westpac forecast the NZD/USD pair at 0.75 by mid-2021. “The main drivers of NZD/USD are expected to remain aligned and supportive. We are …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD: Fundamentals to remain supportive for the kiwi in Q1 2021 – Westpac - December 19, 2020
- Japanese Yen 1Q 2021 Forecast: Key Trend Breaks Hint at Sustained Losses - December 18, 2020
- FxWirePro :GBP/NZD reverses recent rally as early Brexit euphoria ebbs - December 18, 2020