NZD/USD: Further downside to unfold post short-term consolidation – Credit Suisse

NZD/USD has shifted into a near-term consolidation phase, but maintains its “double top”, with support seen next at 0.6489/85, then ST 0.6413/.6393, which is the measured top …
