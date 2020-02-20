NZD will struggle while pandemic concerns persist. Despite solid domestic fundamentals, Q1 activity will be hit hard, but Q2 should rebound, in the opinion of strategist at Westpac Institutional Bank.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD: Further fall to the low 0.63s – Westpac - February 20, 2020
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Rejected at 50-hour MA, hits lowest since Nov. 13 - February 20, 2020
- AUD/NZD losing its footing at a key support level, impacted on two key fundamentals - February 19, 2020