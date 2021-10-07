In opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group, NZD/USD faces a deeper retracement on a close below 0.6860 in the short-term horizon. Key Quotes. 24-hour view: “We expected NZD to we …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD: Further losses likely below 0.6860 – UOB - October 7, 2021
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Limited upside potential despite defending 0.6900 - October 7, 2021
- AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Approaches 1.0550 despite an RBNZ interest rate hike - October 6, 2021