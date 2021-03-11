NZD/USD is likely to move within a rangebound theme between 0.7115 and 0.7260 in the short-term horizon. 24-hour view: “Yesterday, we expected the rebound in NZD to extend but we were of the view that …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
- NZD/USD: Further weakness not favoured – UOB - March 11, 2021
- NZD/USD Rate Snaps Bearish Price Series to Defend 2021 Low - March 11, 2021
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bearish extension on the cards from between 0.7200/50 - March 10, 2021