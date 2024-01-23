NZD/USD holds positive ground above 0.6100 despite the firmer USD. The US Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index remained sluggish in January. New Zealand’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) for Q4 arrived at 0.5% …
