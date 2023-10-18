US Dollar Index (DXY) struggled to maintain intraday gains after positive Chinese data, hovering around 106.10, US Treasury yields improved, reaching 4.85% for the 10-year US Treasury bond, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD gains movement above 0.5900 as Chinese GDP exceeded the consensus - October 18, 2023
- New Zealand Dollar Up After China Data Beat; NZD/USD, EUR/NZD, GBP/NZD, AUD/NZD - October 18, 2023
- NZD/USD drops to two-week lows after upbeat US Retail Sales, clings to 0.5900 - October 17, 2023