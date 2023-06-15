The NZD/USD jumped to 0.6235 and now trades above the 20,100, and 200-day SMAs. US Jobless Claims for the first week of June came in above expectations. New Zealand confirmed it entered into a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD gains the 100-day SMA amid soft Dollar - June 15, 2023
- World Bank Prices NZD 950 Million Sustainable Development Bond - June 15, 2023
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Needs acceptance above 0.6200 for further rally - June 15, 2023