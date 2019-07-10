Macroeconomic data releases from China weighed on antipodeans. US Dollar Index stays calm below 97.50 ahead of key events. Coming up: FOMC Chairman Powell’s testimony and FOMC June meeting minutes. …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD goes into consolidation near 0.66 after recovering early losses - July 10, 2019
- NZD To Continue Sliding Down Amid Electronics Cards Retail Sales - July 10, 2019
- NZD/USD now focused on 0.6560 – UOB - July 10, 2019