US Dollar Index prints three-day downtrend as softer US statistics challenge hawkish Fed bets. NZD/USD bulls flirt with the 0.6300 round figure while posting a three-day winning streak early Tuesday.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD grinds higher around 0.6300 as China reopening improves sentiment, US data weighs on greenback - December 26, 2022
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Faces barricades around 0.6300 despite China eases Covid-related curbs - December 26, 2022
- NZD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Trying to Establish Support at .6231 Amid Improving Investor Sentiment - December 26, 2022