The NZD/USD pair seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses through the early European session and was last seen trading in the neutral territory, just below the 0.6800 mark. The pair reversed an early …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD hangs near one-week low, just below 0.6800 mark amid softer risk tone - December 29, 2021
- NZD/USD sellers attack 0.6800 even as yields, New Zealand coronavirus cases ease - December 28, 2021
- NZD/JPY Price Analysis: A double-bottom in the daily chart targets 80.00 - December 28, 2021