A closer look at the 1H timeframe shows that the NZDUSD market has already completed the formation of a cycle actionary wave y. Thus, in the last section of the chart, we can see the formation of a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD: Has the formation of a bullish primary impulse been completed? - December 14, 2022
- NZD/USD seeks cushion around 0.6430 as Fed sets to announce a smaller rate hike - December 14, 2022
- NZD/USD slides to 0.6440 on downbeat NZ HYEFU, RBNZ, pre-Fed caution probes bears - December 13, 2022