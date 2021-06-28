NZD/USD: Higher short-end rates underpins the kiwi – ANZ

The kiwi continues to consolidate around 0.7070. Higher short-end rates are key support, helped by optimism that Wellington has dodged COVID-19, though it’s still too soon to be sure, strategists at …
