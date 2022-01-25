NZD/USD is heavy as the US dollar remains firm in risk-off markets. Russia and the Fed are a toxic cocktail for high beta currencies such as the NZD. Down some 0.15%, NZD/USD is currently trading near …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD hit by a toxic cocktail of risk-off themes - January 24, 2022
- NZD/USD Rate Clears 2021 Low Ahead of New Zealand Inflation Report - January 24, 2022
- FxWirePro: EUR/NZD edges lower after early rally fizzles out - January 24, 2022