NZD/USD rises 0.63% to hit a 19-month high of 0.6812. Investors foresee easing of global tensions, less regulatory changes under Biden presidency. The NZD/USD pair extends last we …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD hits 19-month high, extending past week’s gain - November 8, 2020
- NZD/USD buyers attack 0.6800 amid fresh risk-on mood - November 8, 2020
- NZD/USD turns red as traders eye US election results - November 8, 2020