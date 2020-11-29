NZD/USD extends gains from last week USD weakness pushes the pair higher. Risk flows dominate NZD/USD has climbed across the previous three weeks and continued to push higher at the start of the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD hits almost 2 year high above 0.6960 - November 29, 2020
- NZD/USD soars after record New Zealand retail sales data - November 29, 2020
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Challenges 50-HMA support after triangle breakdown - November 27, 2020