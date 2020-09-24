NZD/USD hits monthly low

NZD/USD extends losses for the third consecutive day on Wednesday. RBNZ, as expected, didn’t move on policy this month US Dollar Index steady around 94.00, PMI data in focus. The NZD/USD hit a …
