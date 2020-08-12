Reserve Bank of New Zealand surprises with QE increase, policy rate unchanged. Dollar index in red after a positive start NZD/USD witnessed a sharp fall in the Asian session. The NZD/USD wilted …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- AUD/NZD biased upward on central bank divergence - August 12, 2020
- NZD/USD: Bears looking to retake control below 0.6600 - August 12, 2020
- NZD/USD Hits Multi-Week Low, Modest Pullback amidst Dollar Weakness - August 12, 2020