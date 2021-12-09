The NZD/USD pair edged higher through the early European session and climbed to a one-week high, around the 0.6820 region in the last hour. The pair prolonged this week’s goodish bounce from the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD hits one-week high around 0.6820, upside potential seems limited - December 9, 2021
- FxWirePro: NZD/USD extends rebound from yearly lows, firmer China inflation supports - December 9, 2021
- NZD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Holding .6803 Could Create Momentum Needed to Challenge .6868 - December 9, 2021