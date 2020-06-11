NZD/USD having the worst day in at least a month. The NZD/USD pair dropped further and bottomed at 0.6439, reaching the lowest level since June 4. On Wednesday, the kiwi peaked at 0.6583, the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD hits one-week lows under 0.6450 as S&P 500 tumbles - June 11, 2020
- NZD/USD drops below 0.6500 on risk-aversion - June 11, 2020
- NZD/USD to prove the key 2014 downtrend at 0.6567 – Credit Suisse - June 11, 2020