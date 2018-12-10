NZD/USD has been very quiet on Monday in overnight markets, oscillating between 0.6901 and a low of 0.6867. The pair is consolidated and remains elevated despite the pending risks associated with worl…
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD: Holding firm despite strong dollar, 0.6950 to play for - December 10, 2018
- $103bn NZD wiped off FTSE 100 in biggest market fall since Brexit vote - December 10, 2018
- NZD keeps up the good work - December 10, 2018