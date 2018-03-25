NZD moving quietly at the week’s outset. NZ trade balance sees $3 billion deficit still at play. RBNZ adds employment targets to operational mandates. The Kiwi is trading quietly to kick off the new week despite a quick flurry of news in New Zealand Trade …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD holding steady following mixed Trade Balance figures - March 25, 2018
- AUD/NZD threading water at 1.0650 support - March 23, 2018
- NZD/USD poised for extra rangebound – UOB - March 23, 2018