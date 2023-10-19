NZD/USD posts modest gains around 0.5905 after the upbeat Chinese growth numbers. China’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for Q3 climbed 1.3% QoQ vs. 0.8% prior, better than expected. US Retail Sales for …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD holds above the 0.5900 area following Chinese GDP data - October 18, 2023
- NZD/USD shedding chart space, testing 2023 lows for the year near 0.5850 - October 18, 2023
- FxWirePro:EUR/NZD rallies towards 3-week high, good to buy on dips - October 18, 2023