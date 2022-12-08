NZD/USD is up on the day as the US Dollar bulls fold ahead of key data in the build-up to the Federal Reserve (Fed) meeting next week. The Kiwi has rallied from a low of 0.6326 and reached a high of 0 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD holds in positive territory ahead of key US events - December 8, 2022
- FxWirePro: EUR/NZD gains some upside momentum but still bearish - December 8, 2022
- AUD/NZD to creep higher to 1.08 on a 6 month view – Rabobank - December 8, 2022