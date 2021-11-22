The market focus remains on the upcoming RBNZ policy meeting on Wednesday. The NZD/USD pair reversed an intraday dip, albeit lacked any follow-through and for now, seems to have stabilized near the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD holds steady near 0.7000, awaits RBNZ on Wednesday for fresh impetus - November 22, 2021
- FxWirePro: NZD/USD bounces off daily cloud, RBNZ policy meet in focus for direction - November 22, 2021
- FxWirePro:GBP/NZD maintains bullish bias with focus on 1.9400 level - November 19, 2021