Upbeat China data fails to elicit a positive reaction from NZD/USD. Both Industrial Production and Retail Sales bettered estimates. With China data out of the way, the focus will be on equities.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD hovers near 0.67 after above-forecast China Industrial Production - September 14, 2020
- AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Sell limit order at 1.0889 for 1:3 R/R - September 14, 2020
- NZD/USD traders await China data dump after downbeat NZ Westpac Consumer Survey - September 14, 2020