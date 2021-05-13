NZD/USD edges higher following the previous day’s recovery from one-week low. NZ Business PSI drops to 58.4 in April. Geopolitics, covid updates troubles traders ahead of the key US Retail Sales.
NZD/USD ignores downbeat NZ data, sluggish markets on the way to 0.7200
