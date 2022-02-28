NZD/USD is firm in the NY session holding in bullish territory. Commodity currencies benefit from prospects of higher prices. At 0.6764, NZD/USD is 0.33% is higher having travelled between a low of 0.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD is perched around the highs of the day despite Ukraine risks - February 28, 2022
- NZD/USD climbs back above 0.6700 mark, lacks bullish conviction amid conflict in Ukraine - February 28, 2022
- GBP/NZD Outlook: Pound New Zealand Dollar Rate Plunges To NZ$1.98 - February 28, 2022