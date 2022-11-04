NZD/USD bears at bay as the markets move into consolidation ahead of the NFP. US jobs are in focus for the final day of the week. NZD/USD is flat on the day as the markets move into a state of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
- NZD/USD is perched at critical support ahead of US NFP - November 3, 2022
- NZD falls back below 58 USc amid stronger USD and weaker risk appetite - November 3, 2022
- NZD dives as Fed pledges more tightening - November 3, 2022
Discussion about this post