NZD/USD is oscillating around 0.6360 ahead of the US Inflation data. The Fed is bound to hike interest rates to strengthen its defense against stubborn inflation. New Zealand’s monthly Food Price …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD juggles around 0.6360, upside looks likely as investors’ risk appetite improves - February 13, 2023
- FxWirePro: GBP/ NZD capped by the 21DMA, good to sell on rally - February 13, 2023
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls step in and squeeze out shorts with eyes to 0.64s - February 13, 2023