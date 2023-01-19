The NZD/USD pair is oscillating in a narrow range around the critical resistance of 0.6400 in the early Tokyo session. The Kiwi asset has turned sideways as investors are awaiting the announcement of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD juggles around 0.6400 ahead of PBoC’s interest rate policy - January 19, 2023
- FxWirePro:GBP/NZD rallies to 3-week high, good to buy on dips - January 19, 2023
- FxWirePro:EUR/NZD reclaims 1.6900 handle ,outlook bullish - January 19, 2023