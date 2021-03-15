The NZD/USD pair jumped back above the 0.7200 round-figure mark in the last hour and refreshed daily tops following the release of Chinese macro data. The pair caught some fresh bids on the first day …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
NZD/USD jumps back above 0.7200 mark post-Chinese data, lacks follow-through
The NZD/USD pair jumped back above the 0.7200 round-figure mark in the last hour and refreshed daily tops following the release of Chinese macro data. The pair caught some fresh bids on the first day …