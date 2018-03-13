• Defies a goodish pickup in the USD demand. • Traders shrug off an uptick in the US bond yields. • US CPI print should provide a fresh directional impetus. The NZD/USD pair caught some strong bids on Tuesday and is currently placed at fresh two-week …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD jumps to fresh 2-week tops, US inflation in focus - March 13, 2018
- FxWirePro: NZD/USD holds above 5-DMA at 0.7286, cloud break out could see further upside - March 13, 2018
- NZD/USD risk reversals continue retracing put bias - March 13, 2018