Anticipated delay in the US stimulus, COVID-19 vaccine and a no-deal Brexit forecasts weighed market’s risk tone earlier. IMF’s upward revision to global economic outlook, China’s growth numbers New …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD: Keeps disappointing US dollar bulls above 0.6600 as risks consolidate - October 13, 2020
- GBP/NZD Price Analysis: Bears seek discount for downside extension - October 13, 2020
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Dragonfly Doji keeps buyers hopeful above 0.6650 - October 13, 2020