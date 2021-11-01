NZD/USD keeps nearby trading range around 0.7200 on RBNZ’s Orr, cautious optimism

NZD/USD grinds higher inside a 70-pips trading range following a positive week-start. RBNZ’s Orr expects housing prices to ease over medium term. Market sentiment improves amid hopes of stimulus, …
