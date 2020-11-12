NZD/USD extends fresh upside momentum while extending bounce off 0.6862, to currently near 0.6900, during Thursday’s Asian session. The kiwi pair jumped to the 20-month peak as RBNZ statement and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD keeps RBNZ-led gains near multi-month top around 0.6900 - November 11, 2020
- NZD/USD seen above 0.70 by year-end – Westpac - November 11, 2020
- NZ rates and NZD surge post RBNZ MPS. No follow-through overnight, as USD recovers. NZD pushes higher on the crosses - November 11, 2020