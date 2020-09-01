NZD/USD remains firm and is expected to return to the 0.68 area in the longer run, suggested FX Strategists at UOB Group. Key Quotes. 24-hour view: “Yesterday, we expected NZD t …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- New Zealand Dollar Outlook: AUD/NZD, NZD/USD, NZD/JPY Levels to Watch - September 1, 2020
- NZD/USD keeps the constructive outlook intact – UOB - September 1, 2020
- FxWirePro: NZD/USD pauses at 61.8% Fib (0.6760), focus on GDT price action for impetus - September 1, 2020