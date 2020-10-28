NZD/USD key resistance at 6705/15 today

EUR/USD is trading around 1.1750, the lowest in over a week. France and Germany consider imposing a lockdown, which could complicate economic recovery. Pressure on the ECB to boost stimulus is rising.
