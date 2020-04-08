We topped exactly here so of course this is key to direction. NZDUSD bounced just 2 pips above first support at 5915/05 & shot higher through 5960 for a buy signal targeting 5980/85 then 6010/20. We …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD: Key support at 0.5940/30 - April 8, 2020
- NZD/USD: Expected to fall further – Credit Suisse - April 8, 2020
- New Zealand launches NZD 87 mln package, to send electronic devices, education packs to school students - April 8, 2020