The Kiwi came under pressure in the previous month due to a general risk bias in global markets. However, the paths of the NZDUSD and international markets diverged in February. The steady demand of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD: YTD high at 0.6891 expected to serve a cap at first – Credit Suisse - February 23, 2022
- NZD/USD could struggle to reach 0.71 if geopolitical tensions heighten – Rabobank - February 23, 2022
- NZD/USD: Kiwi bird learns to fly - February 23, 2022