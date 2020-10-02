Analysts at MUFG Bank, continue to have a trade idea of shorting NZD/USD at 0.6560 with a target at 0.6300. They warn next week’s Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) meeting could d …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD: Kiwi could under-perform if risk deteriorates – MUFG - October 2, 2020
- NZD/USD consolidates daily losses near 0.6630 as focus shifts to US jobs report - October 2, 2020
- New Zealand: OPCNZ publishes tribunal decision awarding NZD 20,000 to law firm’s former client for refusal to disclose his personal information - October 2, 2020