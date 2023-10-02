The NZD/USD pair lacks any firm intraday direction on Monday and seesaws between tepid gains/minor losses through the first half of the European session. Spot prices currently trade below the 0.6000 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD lacks firm intraday direction, remains below 0.6000 ahead of US ISM PMI/Fed’s Powell - October 2, 2023
- NZD/USD has reasonable poise heading into this week’s RBNZ – ANZ - October 2, 2023
- Pound to New Zealand Dollar 5-Day Forecast: Impressively Oversold as Break Below 2.0 Beckons - October 2, 2023