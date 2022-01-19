NZD/USD picks up bids towards intraday high, rebounds from weekly low. DXY grinds higher even as Treasury yields refresh multi-day tops. NZ policymakers will hold cabinet meeting to discuss traffic …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD leads G10 gainers below 0.6800 as USD struggles to cheer strong yields - January 18, 2022
- NZD/USD Rate on Track to Threaten January Open Range Again - January 18, 2022
- FxWirePro: GBP/NZD runs out of steam but maintains bullish outlook - January 18, 2022