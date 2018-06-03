Kiwi climbs in risk-hungry markets at the outset of the new trading week, despite NZ markets being on holidays. Market sentiment will be firmly in the captain’s chair this week with little of note on the economic calendar for the NZD. The NZD/USD is …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD lifts into the 0.7000 handle as market sentiment continues to improve - June 3, 2018
- NZD/USD Technical Analysis: April/May Descent in Jeopardy? - June 3, 2018
- AUD/NZD receives a boost from Australian Retail Sales - June 3, 2018