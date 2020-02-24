EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.08 coronavirus headlines are weighing heavily on the market. The US dollar remains bid despite falling US yields. Earlier, the German IFO Business Climate beat with 96.1 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD Looking towards 2019 Lows – Elliott wave analysis - February 24, 2020
- NZD/USD still weak – Westpac - February 24, 2020
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Weak inside short-term falling trend channel - February 23, 2020