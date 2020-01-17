EUR/USD ends the day with losses around 1.1130 The dollar got boosted by upbeat Retail Sales signaling that the US economy is among the strongest. EUR/USD stable above the 1.1100 mark. Investors can’t …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD looks consolidative above 0.6660 – UOB - January 16, 2020
- NZD/USD remains below 21-day SMA ahead of China’s data dump - January 16, 2020
- Mounties, maple syrup, and… Meghan and Harry? Royal move could boost Canada brand - January 16, 2020