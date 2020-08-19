NZD/USD: Looks for a clear direction around 0.6600 after a two-day rise

NZD/USD consolidations the previous gains in a choppy range between 0.6600 and 0.6610. New Zealand Q2 PPI dropped to -0.3%, GDT Price Index recovered. Virus woes tighten the grip amid Sino-American …

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)

Author: