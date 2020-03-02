NZD/USD looks for clear direction around 0.6250

NZD/USD remains mildly positive amid hopes of global easing. Aussie data, RBA will be the keys to watch amid a lack of domestic catalysts. Coronavirus keeps Kiwi buyers doubtful. NZD/USD registers …
